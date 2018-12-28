Saturday, December 29, 2018 Back to
Instagram rolled out experimental horizontal feed to users and got trolled instantly

The change was rolled out largely to North America users based on the reactions online.

tech2 News Staff Dec 28, 2018 08:41 AM IST

Instagram users woke up to a surprising change to the app's layout on Thursday – with the familiar vertical scroll of its feed changed abruptly sideways – literally so.

The instinctive slide of the finger upwards did very little to move from one post to the next, as users had to instead swipe between them like some dating apps we've grown familiar with.

Why, Instagram?

That seemed to be the resonant response from users, who took to Twitter and Instagram to express their disdain.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

@zuck THE PEOPLE WANT TO KNOW IF WE’RE BEING PUNISHED FOR NOT WATCHING IG TV (@drgrayfang) A post shared by thefatjewish (@thefatjewish) on

The change wasn't rolled out to all users, though and seems to have largely reached North America based on online reactions. Suffice it to say it reached (and bugged) enough people for Instagram to release an official statement, attributing the whole episode to a "bug".

Following their statement, Instagram was shown a hypothetical box of sand to bury its head under in another flood of responses that pointed out the feature was far too well-designed, functional and instructive to be a bug. The new Instagram chief Adam Mosseri was quick to jump in and clarify that the change was a test on a small number of users to see how the change would be received, and reached a lot more people that they expected it to. 

Looks like you got your answer, Adam.

We've swiped left.

2018 has been an eventful year and here's our comprehensive list of year ender stories.

