Tuesday, June 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram reportedly testing out new feature to let users recover hacked accounts

This new feature being tested out by Instagram will also protect people whose usernames were changed.

tech2 News StaffJun 18, 2019 10:35:53 IST

If your Instagram account has been hacked and you want to regain access to it, then there is some good news for you. As per a new report, Instagram is currently testing a new feature that will help users reaccess hacked accounts.

Instagram reportedly testing out new feature to let users recover hacked accounts

Instagram.

The report by Motherboard says that Instagram is rolling out a test that will ask users to enter the email address or phone number linked to their account.

Then Instagram will send you a six-digit authentication code to the registered email or phone number which will give you access, quite like two-factor authentication.

Instagram account recovery.

Instagram account recovery.

But what happens if the hacker has control of both your authentication email or phone number. An Instagram spokesperson told Motherboard, “When you regain access to your account, we will take additional measures to ensure a hacker cannot use codes sent to your email address [or] phone number to access your account from a different device.”

This new feature, being tested out by Instagram, will also protect people whose usernames were changed. To that effect, Android already has a feature which blocks anyone from using your username for a period of time even if any account changes are made. This feature is also coming to iOS soon.

Popular Instagram handles are often attacked by hackers and held ransom for money or sold in underground black markets for nearly tens of thousands of dollars.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581


also see

iOS 13

Apple iOS 13 will get rid of its 200 MB download limit over cellular networks

Jun 04, 2019
Apple iOS 13 will get rid of its 200 MB download limit over cellular networks
The new iOS 13 might replace the 3D touch feature with a long press gesture

iOS 13

The new iOS 13 might replace the 3D touch feature with a long press gesture

Jun 06, 2019
WWDC 2019: Apple iOS 13 brings Dark Mode, a smarter Siri and performance upgrades

iOS 13

WWDC 2019: Apple iOS 13 brings Dark Mode, a smarter Siri and performance upgrades

Jun 04, 2019
Instagram users can now add lyrics to the music stickers in their Stories

Instagram

Instagram users can now add lyrics to the music stickers in their Stories

Jun 07, 2019
Instagram is reportedly rolling out its new Stories design quietly in India

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly rolling out its new Stories design quietly in India

Jun 03, 2019
Apple WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, macOS Catalina, Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR announced

Apple

Apple WWDC 2019 Highlights: iOS 13, macOS Catalina, Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR announced

Jun 03, 2019

science

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Plastic Pollution

G20 Summit: Ministers agree on new framework to tackle plastic pollution in oceans

Jun 17, 2019
Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Moon Rocks

Moon rocks from Apollo missions are transforming our understanding of the universe

Jun 17, 2019
Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Climate Change

Heat waves sweeping India, energy demand rising: Are we caught in a Catch-22?

Jun 13, 2019
Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Type-1 Diabetes

Onset of type-1 Diabetes can be delayed using a new antibody treatment, trials show

Jun 12, 2019