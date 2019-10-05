Saturday, October 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram reportedly adding new AR-based shopping features for selected brands

This feature will initially be available to only a few brands in the cosmetics and eyewear market.


tech2 News StaffOct 05, 2019 12:08:45 IST

Instagram has become a big hub for brands to sell their products and now the Facebook-owned social media giant is making the process more intuitive. Starting today a selected list of brands will be able to add a new AR try-on feature to product pages.

Instagram reportedly adding new AR-based shopping features for selected brands

Instagram users will begin seeing ads on the Explore page. Image: Instagram

This new feature, first reported by Mashable, will initially be available to only a few brands in the cosmetics and eyewear market such as Mac and Nars and Warby Parker and Ray-Ban. However, Instagram will be making this feature available for more products over time.

Facebook itself had launched this feature sometime back on its Marketplace section for selected brands. There are several ways in which this AR feature can be accessed by Instagram users one of which is that you can try out the product in AR before you add it to your cart. You can then also share this AR experience on your Story which will have a link back to the product page.

Instagram has recently also announced a new standalone app called Threads which is aimed at interacting more with your close friends on Instagram. Similar to the 'Close friends' option while sharing your Instagram Story. you can now add your list of close friends to communicate exclusively with them via the app while still using Instagram's full suite of creative tools, such as text, photo/video messages and emoji.

 

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Facebook might remove 'Like' counts from your posts for your wellbeing

Sep 27, 2019
Facebook might remove 'Like' counts from your posts for your wellbeing
Mark Zuckerberg's leaked internal address transcript explains why TikTok has taken over Instagram in India

TikTok

Mark Zuckerberg's leaked internal address transcript explains why TikTok has taken over Instagram in India

Oct 02, 2019
Instagram introduces Threads a standalone messaging app for your close friends

Instagram

Instagram introduces Threads a standalone messaging app for your close friends

Oct 04, 2019
Instagram's new anti-bullying feature lets you 'Restrict' bullies from your account

Instagram

Instagram's new anti-bullying feature lets you 'Restrict' bullies from your account

Oct 03, 2019
Instagram is reportedly testing an AMOLED Dark theme in its alpha builds

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly testing an AMOLED Dark theme in its alpha builds

Sep 27, 2019
Lata Mangeshkar joins Instagram, posts picture of her biography penned by sister Meena Khadikar

BuzzPatrol

Lata Mangeshkar joins Instagram, posts picture of her biography penned by sister Meena Khadikar

Oct 01, 2019

science

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week India 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019