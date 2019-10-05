tech2 News Staff

Instagram has become a big hub for brands to sell their products and now the Facebook-owned social media giant is making the process more intuitive. Starting today a selected list of brands will be able to add a new AR try-on feature to product pages.

This new feature, first reported by Mashable, will initially be available to only a few brands in the cosmetics and eyewear market such as Mac and Nars and Warby Parker and Ray-Ban. However, Instagram will be making this feature available for more products over time.

Facebook itself had launched this feature sometime back on its Marketplace section for selected brands. There are several ways in which this AR feature can be accessed by Instagram users one of which is that you can try out the product in AR before you add it to your cart. You can then also share this AR experience on your Story which will have a link back to the product page.

Instagram has recently also announced a new standalone app called Threads which is aimed at interacting more with your close friends on Instagram. Similar to the 'Close friends' option while sharing your Instagram Story. you can now add your list of close friends to communicate exclusively with them via the app while still using Instagram's full suite of creative tools, such as text, photo/video messages and emoji.