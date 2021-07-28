Wednesday, July 28, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram Reels can now be a full 60 seconds in length, twice the previous limit

Those keen on making longer Instagram Reels will be thrilled to know the time limit has now been doubled to 60 seconds.


FP TrendingJul 28, 2021 17:35:54 IST

Instagram is now letting users create considerably longer Reels clips. The social media platform has increased the time limit for clips uploaded as Reels to a full minute. This is double the previous limit of 30 seconds.

You can now make a minute-long Instagram Reel

Instagram, via its Twitter handle, made the announcement of the change. At the time Reels was introduced, videos could only be 15 seconds long. This was later doubled to 30 seconds.

This change allows creators more time to produce different types of content for viewers, and will boost engagement.

For those uninitiated, TikTok, the social media platform that fueled the rise of short video content, recently increased the time limit for videos on its platform to three minutes.

When it was launched, Instagram Reels was meant only for 15-second-long videos.

When it was launched, Instagram Reels was meant only for 15-second-long videos.

To recap, Instagram Reels was launched last year as an alternative to TikTok that is banned in India.

The Reels section can be accessed via the Stories section within the app. People can tap on the shutter button to make short videos for Reels and add filters, music and more effects. They can increase or decrease the speed of the video, too.

Instagram has also introduced new features for teenagers to make the platform safer for them. By default, users aged under 16 will have their account type set to private.

The platform also has new features to detect suspicious accounts and take necessary action against them and change the way advertisers contact individuals under the age of 18.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

TikTok

TikTok may return to India as 'TickTock', a trademark application by ByteDance suggests

Jul 20, 2021
TikTok may return to India as 'TickTock', a trademark application by ByteDance suggests
Watch: Viral video of a child singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' creates buzz on social media; celebs share Instagram reels on it

NewsTracker

Watch: Viral video of a child singing 'Bachpan Ka Pyaar' creates buzz on social media; celebs share Instagram reels on it

Jul 24, 2021
To reside in this Antarctica town, residents must remove appendix; here's why

NewsTracker

To reside in this Antarctica town, residents must remove appendix; here's why

Jul 22, 2021
Watch: No money for tip, please take a slice of pizza from box, customer tells delivery guy

NewsTracker

Watch: No money for tip, please take a slice of pizza from box, customer tells delivery guy

Jul 26, 2021
Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of shiny 'gold Ferrari', leaves netizens divided

NewsTracker

Watch: Anand Mahindra shares video of shiny 'gold Ferrari', leaves netizens divided

Jul 21, 2021
New Instagram accounts of users under the age of 16 to be private by default

Instagram

New Instagram accounts of users under the age of 16 to be private by default

Jul 28, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021