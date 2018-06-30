Saturday, June 30, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 30 June, 2018 18:58 IST

Instagram might add Facebook like 'School' tag to users' Bio section: Report

The new feature was spotted in Instagram's Android app code and is reportedly under development.

Remember those old days when everyone was adding their school names on Facebook and later adding their classmates or seniors on the social networking website? Well, Facebook may have overgrown that adolescent phase but it might be working on adding 'School tags' to none other than Instagram.

The Verge reported a tweet from Jane Manchun Wong who spotted a code which asks the user if they want to add their 'School Tag' to their Bio. It gives an option to add 'name of college', 'class year', and 'major' as school details. The user also has an option to remove the school details.

She spotted it in Instagram's Android app code and the feature is reportedly under development.

Additionally, Wong also spotted that the feature allows an option to report an individual if someone is impersonating as an alumnus of that school.

It would not be surprising if Instagram adds this in Bio. Soon one might see prompts from Instagram to follow people from the same university or school and before we know there is a photo-sharing version of Facebook. As per an earlier report, a study said that if Instagram were a standalone company that is without Facebook, it would have been worth over $100 billion.

