Remember those old days when everyone was adding their school names on Facebook and later adding their classmates or seniors on the social networking website? Well, Facebook may have overgrown that adolescent phase but it might be working on adding 'School tags' to none other than Instagram.

Instagram is working on "School Tag" for college students: "Link to your school in your bio to easily find and message other students at your school" School Tags show in bio, including the name of the college, class year, and major. pic.twitter.com/ieBXvP34zH — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 28, 2018

The Verge reported a tweet from Jane Manchun Wong who spotted a code which asks the user if they want to add their 'School Tag' to their Bio. It gives an option to add 'name of college', 'class year', and 'major' as school details. The user also has an option to remove the school details.

She spotted it in Instagram's Android app code and the feature is reportedly under development.

Additionally, Wong also spotted that the feature allows an option to report an individual if someone is impersonating as an alumnus of that school.

It would not be surprising if Instagram adds this in Bio. Soon one might see prompts from Instagram to follow people from the same university or school and before we know there is a photo-sharing version of Facebook. As per an earlier report, a study said that if Instagram were a standalone company that is without Facebook, it would have been worth over $100 billion.