Instagram recently announced that users will now be able to send DMs on the web. Reportedly, now you might be able to see Instagram live there too.

As per a report by Engadget, you are not restricted to your phones when it comes to watching live video on Instagram. On the web, you can watch any live video and see the live comments simultaneously. The video will reportedly appear in one half and the comment section in the other half.

The report revealed that this experience is similar to that of a phone and will reportedly support two-person streams but due to the extra screen space you will also see the comment section on the side.

Notably though, per the report, you still can't broadcast the live from your laptop, so it can't entirely be an alternative to your mobile app.

This is not yet official and has been spotted by Engadget. If this report is to be believed, this will surely make Instagram more user friendly, these days people are usually hooked to their laptops and opening the phone just because your favourite celebrity is live, doesn't sound much user-friendly.

This update might actually work as an advantage to the celebrities, musicians and other artists as it can engage more and more users.

