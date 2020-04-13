Monday, April 13, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram users will now be able to watch live videos on the web: Report

The Instagram livestream video will reportedly appear in one half and the comment section in the other half.


tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2020 17:15:24 IST

Instagram recently announced that users will now be able to send DMs on the web. Reportedly, now you might be able to see Instagram live there too.

As per a report by Engadget, you are not restricted to your phones when it comes to watching live video on Instagram. On the web, you can watch any live video and see the live comments simultaneously. The video will reportedly appear in one half and the comment section in the other half.

Instagram users will now be able to watch live videos on the web: Report

Representational Image.

The report revealed that this experience is similar to that of a phone and will reportedly support two-person streams but due to the extra screen space you will also see the comment section on the side.

Notably though, per the report, you still can't broadcast the live from your laptop, so it can't entirely be an alternative to your mobile app.

This is not yet official and has been spotted by Engadget. If this report is to be believed, this will surely make Instagram more user friendly, these days people are usually hooked to their laptops and opening the phone just because your favourite celebrity is live, doesn't sound much user-friendly.

This update might actually work as an advantage to the celebrities, musicians and other artists as it can engage more and more users.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram brings direct messages to web version, adding posts still restricted to mobile app

Apr 13, 2020
Instagram brings direct messages to web version, adding posts still restricted to mobile app
Facebook is reportedly working on a feature called 'Campus' to connect students from same college, university

facebook

Facebook is reportedly working on a feature called 'Campus' to connect students from same college, university

Apr 10, 2020
Assam Police fights coronavirus 'infodemic': 52 cases registered, 25 people arrested for spreading fake news, 110 sent for counselling

Assam Police fights coronavirus 'infodemic': 52 cases registered, 25 people arrested for spreading fake news, 110 sent for counselling

Apr 08, 2020
Selena Gomez opens up on bipolar disorder diagnosis during Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram live stream

BuzzPatrol

Selena Gomez opens up on bipolar disorder diagnosis during Miley Cyrus’ Bright Minded Instagram live stream

Apr 04, 2020
Coronavirus Outbreak: David Warner shares throwback video imitating Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘sword celebration’

SportsTracker

Coronavirus Outbreak: David Warner shares throwback video imitating Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘sword celebration’

Apr 09, 2020
Zoom surpasses TikTok, Instagram to become most downloaded app in India with 10 crore downloads on Android devices

Zoom

Zoom surpasses TikTok, Instagram to become most downloaded app in India with 10 crore downloads on Android devices

Mar 31, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020