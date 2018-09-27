Thursday, September 27, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 27 September, 2018 19:46 IST

Instagram Lite and mobile web app users to get browser notification support

The update brings the mobile web app and Lite app of Instagram quite close to original experience.

Apart from the vastly popular Android and iOS app, Instagram, for a while now, has also had a mobile web app and for those who do use the app, you're finally going to receive notification alerts.

For most of us who use the app, this might be a trivial thing but mobile web app users have been waiting for this forever.  Instagram users who log in using Chrome can turn on notifications for when they get new followers, likes or when someone comments.

Instagram. Pixabay.

According to a report by Android Police who spotted the addition first, the change also applies to Instagram Lite, a lighter version of the main app which is still being beta tested.

Overall, the new update does bring the mobile web app and Lite experiences of Instagram quite close to original app experience but there are a bunch of key things which you still can’t do. This includes sending direct messages and uploading video clips. Nevertheless, users will still be quite happy with the fact that they will finally receive notifications.

Meanwhile, Instagram Lite is still available only in Mexico, though a report by TechCrunch reveals that it may expand to other countries quite soon.

