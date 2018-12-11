Tuesday, December 11, 2018 Back to
Instagram launches new walkie-talkie feature in DMs: Here's how it works

The feature has started rolling out to Instagram users on both Android and iOS.

tech2 News Staff Dec 11, 2018 09:56 AM IST

Instagram has added a brand new feature to the platform, but it's not exactly something new. Voice notes feature has existed on Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp for years now, just that Instagram is calling it 'Walkie Talkie'. The feature has started to rollout for all users today, on both Android and iOS. At the time of writing the story, we found that the new feature was available in the Instagram DMs on both the Apple iPhone X and a Samsung Galaxy S9.

In case you haven't received the feature yet, you most likely will by the end of the day. And in case you have not enabled automatic updates, you should head to your phone's app store and look for an update for your Instagram app, and install it.

How to use Instagram walkie-talkie

For the ones who have received the feature, the new walkie-talkie feature is pretty simple to use. You head to your Instagram app, and then swipe left from your Profile to head to your Direct Messages (DMs). When you open a personal or group chat there, you will see a new microphone icon in the input section.

Instagram Walkie Talkie feature. Image: Tech2

This little microphone is what Instagram calls the walkie-talkie. To send a voice recording, you will have to tap and hold the message till when you want to record, and then release to automatically send it through. To delete a recording – because we all know how many times false taps have sent across some very awkward recordings – you can tap and hold on the sent message and use Instagram's Unsend option.

Or if you decide to not send the walkie-talkie voice note while you are still recording, the just swipe to the left to delete the note.

Over and out!

