Instagram is working on new guidelines for bans and account removals: report

Instagram recently said that it will let users appeal posts that have been taken down directly from the app.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 09:35:30 IST

Just a few days after Instagram banned Alex Jones and some other extremists, the platform says that it is working on some new guidelines for account removal from its app.

As of now, Instagram's policies allow "a certain percentage" of violations within a certain period of time before it decides to ban a user from its platform. However, Instagram realised that this policy can be problematic because it can create leniency for users who post often. Basically, if an account comes under the radar for problematic content, but if they share a high number of posts, the number of violations they're allowed will also increase.

This flaw is what Instagram wants to get rid of with its new guidelines.

Instagram is working on new guidelines for bans and account removals: report

Instagram Logo art.

With its new policy, Instagram told Engadget, that "accounts will be removed after an undisclosed amount of violations and an undisclosed window of time." It says that while Instagram will not specify the time and number of strikes allowed, the bar will remain same for all user, regardless of how often they post on Instagram.

Instagram believes that the new guidelines will allow it to monitor content on its platform more consistently. Instagram says that the new guidelines will fall in place "soon".

This comes just days after Instagram, in efforts to make the platform safer, announced it will soon allow its users to appeal posts that have been taken down, directly from inside the app.

