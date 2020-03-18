Wednesday, March 18, 2020Back to
Instagram is testing the ability to hide specific Stories from specific people

Currently, Instagram lets you create a list of Close Friends to share Stories with a particular group of people.


Mar 18, 2020

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature, which will allow users to hide certain Stories from particular people.

While this feature has not been officially rolled out yet, and it may just never even see the light of day. However, coder Jane Manchun Wong recently found that the Instagram app's backend shows a new feature being tested with the ability to hide specific Stories from specific people.

Instagram. Image: Tech2

Wong has shared a screenshot that shows a search bar that users will see under their Stories that will let them choose people they would want to hide their post from.

Currently, Instagram lets you create a list of Close Friends, and if you put up and Story and post it only to a particular Close Friends list then only the people added to that list will be able to see the Story. Instagram right now also has the ability to go to settings and disable certain people from being able to see your Stories, but that features blocks those users from seeing any Story at all that you put up. Whereas, with the feature Wong has spotted, you will be able to block particular people from seeing a particular Story.

