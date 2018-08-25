Saturday, August 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 August, 2018 16:19 IST

Instagram is testing new college community feature to help find fellow students

These community groups will be organized by schools to helps freshers discover their classmates.

Instagram is reportedly testing a new feature for college students that will allow them to discover fellow students based on the classes they take.

According to a report by CNBC, Instagram is going to group student users by college community and prompt them to ‘connect with other students’.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram. Reuters

To initiate these groups, Instagram will initially send the ‘connect with other students’ prompts to all users, and for the ones who opt in, will be asked to add their university and the year they graduated. If they allow this information to be public, the information will be used to suggest them students who are from the same batch as them. Uncannily similar to Facebook’s community feature right? It is.

Once you are part of a community list, you can direct message people who are part of it, or watch their public Story directly from the list. You can be part of more than one group at one time.

“Instagram verifies a student using information people have publicly shared about their university, the accounts they follow and other connections they have,” the report said.

Facebook said that the test is in early phases. Also, the platform said that there will be tools to report inappropriate usage for the community as well.

