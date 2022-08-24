Mehul Reuben Das

People who have been using Instagram for a really long time will know the difference between the old Instagram, and the new Instagram is as stark as chalk and cheese. There was a time when your Instagram timeline would actually show posts from your friends. Also, the app was largely focused on photos and personal videos. Yup, those were the days!

Ever since Instagram shifted its focus on video content and its new algorithm around sponsored or suggested content, there was a lacuna around an app that would actually do what Instagram used to do. Naturally, several apps came up to fill the void. The BeReal App was one such app.

The BeReal App reached a whole new level of popularity in recent years. Several former Instagram users have actually moved on to the new app.

Seeing this, Instagram appears to be working on copying some of the features of BeReal. One of the unique features of BeaReal is that photo-sharing app prompts users to take and post an image once a day at the same time as all their friends.

Instagram is testing a feature that looks almost identical to BeReal, according to a screenshot posted on Twitter by developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

In the image, Instagram asks users to ‘Join IG Candid Challenges’ and take photos and post something every day at a different time. Basically, users will get a notification to capture and share a photo in 2 minutes.

That’s the basic premise of BeReal. An Instagram spokesperson said the tool is an “internal prototype” and that it is “not being tested externally.”

BeReal, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Paris, has become popular with teenagers thanks to its push to get people to post at the same time. Snapping images at an unexpected time each day has also led to a less polished experience, because users aren’t spending time staging, editing or perfecting the images, which has been a frequent criticism of the posts on Instagram.

Meta and Instagram have a history of copying the features of upstart competitors who challenge their position. This includes features like Snapchat’s Stories and TikTok’s short-form videos.