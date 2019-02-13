Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram is testing Direct Messages for its web interface; a boon for iPad users

Direct messages coming to the web would be a huge step forward for Instagram users on iPad.

tech2 News Staff Feb 13, 2019 11:25:33 IST

If sharing memes and chatting with friends on Instagram is your kind of thing then there's news for you. As per a little bit of digging by an app researcher, Instagram is internally testing its direct message feature on the web.

For those who do check on Instagram's comparatively barebones web interface, there's very little one can do apart from scrolling through your feed, checking on notifications or looking for something more specific. There's still no option to upload photos or to share a story.

Instagram Logo art.

Instagram Logo art.

While Instagram has stated in the past that there are “no plans to let users upload photos or stories from the desktop” anytime soon, other features will be slowly but steadily make its way to the web interface. Direct messages will be one such feature that will be added to the interface soon.

Discovered on Twitter by Jane Manchun Wong, the web interface allowing DMs will be a blessing for those using an iPad. Instagram does not have an iPad app, which makes the web interface their only fallback.

Instagram's internal testing of the feature on the web also comes as Facebook is reportedly planning to merge WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram messaging threads. This makes sense for those who choose to rely on Instagram Direct and would, therefore, need some way to access it outside the official Instagram app.

There's no official word on when the Direct Message feature will be rolled out for web users, but given that Instagram has remotely disabled the feature, for now, suggests that the feature could be nearing an announcement soon.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Instagram

Instagram reported to be working on a new feature called 'Quiz' for Stories

Feb 02, 2019

8 stunning pictures of Australia that will make you pack your bags!

Jan 31, 2019

Instagram

Instagram Stories feature is now being used by 500 million users everyday

Jan 31, 2019

Facebook

Zuckerberg confirms merging Messenger, WhatsApp, Instagram messages by 2020

Jan 31, 2019

Snap

Snap Inc says Snapchat users to remain at current levels this quarter

Feb 06, 2019

Facebook

Apple bans Facebook from running its 'research program' on iOS devices

Jan 31, 2019

science

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019

Mars N-one

Mars One's plan to colonise Mars is dead and either fraud or fools are to blame

Feb 13, 2019

Bionic Heart

World's first bionic heart charges wirelessly inside 24 year old patient's chest

Feb 13, 2019

Plastic to Fuel

New technique can turn quarter of the world's plastic waste into clean fuel

Feb 13, 2019