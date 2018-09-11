Instagram is testing ways to tag fellow users in videos. As of now, the photo-sharing app allows tagging only in photographs and not videos.

The photo-sharing app has reportedly confirmed about the new feature to TechCrunch. According to the report, unlike tagging on photos where names of tagged users show over the photo, itself, it will not be the same in case of videos.

In videos, a button will appear at the bottom left corner of the video. On clicking the button the user would be able to see the list of people tagged in a separate page called ‘People in this Video’. This will not only show the people tagged but will alert people those who have been tagged.

The feature is reportedly only in the testing phase in mobiles and not in the web version. It is yet to be launched, officially.

Initially, this feature was available for Instagram Stories only, where users can tag their friends in videos taken. Now, Instagram is adding the same feature in video posts.

While a bunch of us might be eager to try it out, it is, however, available to only a handful of people for now and may not roll out for everyone for a while.