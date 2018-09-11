Tuesday, September 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 September, 2018 13:33 IST

Instagram is testing a new feature that lets users tag people in video posts

The feature is reportedly only in the testing phase in mobiles and not in the web version.

Instagram is testing ways to tag fellow users in videos. As of now, the photo-sharing app allows tagging only in photographs and not videos.

The photo-sharing app has reportedly confirmed about the new feature to TechCrunch. According to the report, unlike tagging on photos where names of tagged users show over the photo, itself, it will not be the same in case of videos.

Representational image.

Representational image.

In videos, a button will appear at the bottom left corner of the video. On clicking the button the user would be able to see the list of people tagged in a separate page called ‘People in this Video’. This will not only show the people tagged but will alert people those who have been tagged.

The feature is reportedly only in the testing phase in mobiles and not in the web version. It is yet to be launched, officially.

Initially, this feature was available for Instagram Stories only, where users can tag their friends in videos taken. Now, Instagram is adding the same feature in video posts.

While a bunch of us might be eager to try it out, it is, however, available to only a handful of people for now and may not roll out for everyone for a while.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Facebook

Facebook removes accounts of 20 Myanmar officials for spreading misinformation

Aug 27, 2018

Bollywood

Sunny Leone, Tanmay Bhat debate nepotism's existence in Bollywood, make social media 'confessions'

Aug 29, 2018

cross-posted Tweets

Facebook restores cross-posted tweets that disappeared after Twitter app removal

Aug 29, 2018

BuzzPatrol

Shashi Tharoor, Srishti Dixit engage in a battle of words, discuss millennial slang

Sep 01, 2018

Twitter

Twitter is testing features that indicate your presence on the platform

Sep 03, 2018

Facebook

Facebook's definition of terrorism is making states mute dissent, says UN

Sep 03, 2018

science

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Sep 11, 2018

ISS

Russian cosmonaut speaks about hole in the ISS and assures that all is well

Sep 11, 2018

Environment

Rice paddies give out twice as much in greenhouse gases than previously thought

Sep 11, 2018

Exoplanets

An exoplanet twice Earth's size has been discovered 145 light years away

Sep 10, 2018