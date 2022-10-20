Thursday, October 20, 2022Back to
Instagram is testing a feature to bring tunes to your profile, may let users add songs to their profiles soon

Instagram's experiment is actually trying to revive an old feature that used to be very popular with MySpace. Your choice of a band or a song that you had for your profile would tell loads about you, more than your profile picture ever could.


FP StaffOct 20, 2022 15:49:15 IST

Instagram, in one of its endless experiments to stay cool, is bringing a new feature that lets users add a song to their profiles, something that used to be quite a popular feature on MySpace.

Instagram is testing a feature for adding songs to user's profiles

Instagram’s Song For Profile feature is an internal prototype, and is not being tested externally. However, the feature may be launched publicly as well. Image Credit: Instagram

Social media platforms are constantly trying to make their platforms “engaging” and hip for users. The goal is to be as “zany” and quirky as possible. This is to ensure that not only do existing users stick to the platform and not leave it in search for something cooler, but to also get new users on board. Instagram testing features like adding music to profiles, is aimed to do just that.

Developer and notable leaker Alessandro Paluzzi recently tweeted a few screenshots of the new feature. As per Paluzzi, the feature would appear in your Instagram profile at the very bottom of your bio, underneath the links section.

This isn’t exactly a new feature, as we said. This was a very popular feature in MySpace, For people who don’t know what exactly MySpace was, it was the ‘it’ social media platform to be on, back in the early 2000s, before Orkut was a thing, and Mark Zuckerberg was in the process of establishing Facebook and changing the world as we know it (whether it was for the better or worse, can be debated).

MySpace famously allowed users to select a background song for their profile. Back then, the feature was a big deal. Having the ability to publicly express yourself through the medium of a song choice felt completely new-fangled at the time. Your choice of a band or a song that you had for your profile would tell loads about you, more than your profile picture ever could. Think of the song that you select as a part of your social media or dating profile bio, but a lot more essential. 

The feature is an internal prototype, and is not being tested externally according to a statement by Meta spokesperson Christine Pai. Though Instagram hasn’t rolled out this feature to the public, the social media platform introduced music for Instagram Stories in 2018.

