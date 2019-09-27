Friday, September 27, 2019Back to
Instagram is reportedly testing an AMOLED Dark theme in its alpha builds

Here are the quick step on how you can get the dark theme Instagram on your smartphone.


tech2 News StaffSep 27, 2019 10:10:22 IST

Instagram is one of the most popular apps, but it still comes with that glaring white screen in an age when every other popular app out there has got the 'Dark mode' treatment. That status quo could be changing soon.

As per a report by XDA Developers, in the lastest alpha update of Instagram for Android, you can try out what Instagram is calling the AMOLED Dark Theme. The user interface will reportedly remain the same. The only change will be the background changing from white to black. It will hopefully put less strain on your eyes when you are spending hours scrolling through the feed.

Soon Android users might be able to use the AMOLED dark theme of Instagram. Image: Pixabay

The report also reveals that this mode might not save as much battery life as it already does in the Google apps that use dark modes.

Instagram. Image: XDA Developers

Instagram's dark theme is expected to run on Android smartphones. Image: XDA Developers

Dark mode is ideally supposed to just turn UI elements to pitch black, but in the screenshots above, you do see a grey colour along with black colour. AMOLED Dark theme is supposed to have everything pitch black in order to save power. However, the one in the Instagram alpha update doesn't look like it will help in power saving to that extent.

You will not find the dark mode in the update on Play Store, at least not yet. But if you really want to give it a shot, you can download the APK and enjoy the new Instagram look. Although one thing that you should note is that your smartphone should be running on the latest Android 10 operating system. You can also try it by watching a quick tutorial by Explore Gadgets, YouTube channel.

Here is your quick guidebook on how you can activate dark mode on Instagram provide you have the latest alpha release. Do note, the APK will have to be side-loaded at your own risk.

How to get a dark theme on Instagram for Android

Step 1: Click on the APK link and download the update

Step 2: Once it is installed, go to Mobile Settings

Step 3: Select Display and brightness and then turn on the toggle for Dark Mode

