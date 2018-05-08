Facebook seems to be taking a truly all-in-one approach for Instagram. After the platform was recently known to be working on a video calling feature for the platform, and quietly launching a payments integration, a new report now suggests ‘music stickers’ being added to its Stories feature.

According to a report by TechCrunch, an Android code has revealed that Instagram is testing a way to search and add songs to posts. Essentially, the feature will automatically detect and display song titles and artist information of the music playing in the background. These will show as a visual label.

This means that users will be able to add audible music stickers to their Instagram Stories. Per the screenshot shared by TechCrunch, users will be able to choose from three differently categorised sections under the sticker. There will be a trending section, with songs that are most popular among the users, another section based on the mood and a third based on genre.

Twitter user Jane Manchun Wong was apparently able to briefly test the feature as well. She told TechCrunch that Instagram automatically read the story, which was playing on her smartphone and suggested her a sticker. Which means it doesn’t use audio recognition like Shazam, but it searches music based on your apps. However, Wong was unable to post a story with the music sticker. Her app reportedly crashed when she tried to.

Instagram is working on adding soundboard-like stickers for Stories Sidenote - sounds like someone at Instagram is a Taylor Swift fan 😉 ... get it? "sounds" like pic.twitter.com/N18lPuOK0H — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 3, 2018

While none of it is confirmed by Instagram yet, these stickers could most likely be added to videos, but maybe Instagram will let users include them in photos too.

Tech2 reached out to Instagram to know more about the feature, but they declined to comment.

At the F8 2018, Facebook announced that Instagram will soon get a video calling feature. Last week, the app also received a payments feature integration. Unlike WhatsApp, the feature is only for e-commerce purposes and not for peer to peer payments. As of now, the payments feature is available only for a select people in the US and is only in beta.

Additionally, Instagram has also been reported to be working on Facebook-like reactions to its live videos, and will be called Quick Reactions. The Stories feature on Instagram is also believed to receive a Snapchat-like slow-mo mode.

Finally, Instagram will apparently add a calendar to the Stories Archive options, so users can see the archived posts in a calendar format, similar to how events are displayed in calendars.