Facebook’s Instagram currently allows users to publish one-minute-long videos. However, that limit is set to expire.

According to a new report by The Wall Street Journal, Instagram is planning to offer users the ability to post hour-long videos.

The new function will allow vertical videos as well. Earlier, this option wasn’t available, and videos could be posted only in landscape and the originally available square format.

Instagram Stories, on the other hand, are already designed around that tall, vertical video format. There is no clarification regarding whether the update will be available only on Stories or on the main feed, or both. Currently, Instagram Stories are limited to a length of 15 seconds.

There is no confirmation regarding this information by Instagram, but going by the report, it is tentative and can change.

Only yesterday on 5 June the Instagram app had been crashing for some Android users for several hours. The app just failed to start and it crashed several times. The problem reportedly affected a wide range of devices, from the Google pixel 2 to the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

The issue was later resolved by Facebook, and Instagram in a tweet confirmed the same. They said that if the users were still facing issues, they would need to reinstall and update the app.

Yesterday, there was an issue causing the Instagram app to crash on Android devices. We're sorry, and things are resolved! If you're still experiencing problems, try reinstalling or updating your app. — Instagram (@instagram) June 5, 2018

What originally started as a photo sharing app, Instagram is now clearly gearing up to take on the likes of YouTube and Vimeo.