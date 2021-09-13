Monday, September 13, 2021Back to
Instagram iPad app 'would be nice to do' but it won't launch anytime soon, confirms company CEO

Currently, Apple iPad users can either use Instagram's web version or the iOS app.


FP TrendingSep 13, 2021 17:16:01 IST

Instagram still lacks an app for the iPad and if you were hoping to get one soon, this might not happen, at least not anytime soon. Adam Mosseri, Instagram's CEO, has suggested that there are no plans to launch an iPad app anytime soon. During a Q&A session, Mosseri provided this clarification via an answer to the question regarding the whereabouts of an iPad app. He replied saying, "I spent a bit of a time on an iPad because I was on a flight, but still no iPad app for Instagram. It would be nice to do, but there’s a lot to do and only so many people, so it hasn’t made the cut".

A visitor takes a picture of the Instagram application logo. Image: Reuters

Currently, iPad users can either use Instagram's web version or the iOS app.

While Instagram feels this is a good idea, it is not really acting upon it and we don't know if it ever will. iPad being left out feels a bit weird as a dedicated app can let people do so much on an iPad provided it will help make the usage easier.

Additionally, people still can't post via Instagram's web version on an iPad.

To recall, Instagram recently introduced the ability for people to post via the web. This functionality is only applicable for Windows and macOS users.

Although, there's some good news. iPadOS 15 comes with a feature that will let users run iOS apps in a landscape format. This can prove convenient for people until Instagram decides to launch an app for iPad.

It remains to be seen whether or not Instagram plans to introduce an iPad app.

