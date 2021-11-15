Monday, November 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram introduces text-to-speech function, voice effects for Reels: Here’s how you can use them

The features come as Instagram’s latest effort to give users more creative options for making Reels; additions being rolled out to users on both iOS and Android devices.


News18 NetworkNov 15, 2021 10:31:45 IST

Meta-owned Instagram is bringing two new features to Reels, the app’s TikTok-like short video format. The two features coming to Reels include Text-to-Speech and Voice Effects that offer creators more options while making Reels. The Text to Speech feature lets users use an artificial voice to read any text they add instead of using their voice in the video. Voice Effects, on the other hand, can be used to modify the audio and voiceover on Instagram Reels. These new features were announced by Instagram in a blog post on its Community page on 11 November.

The features come as the company’s latest effort to give users more creative options to explore while making Reels. The new features are being rolled out to users on both iOS and Android.

The Text-to-Speech option can be accessed via the text tool in the Reels camera. It enables an auto-generated voice to read the text one has added to Reels.

As mentioned above, this feature will allow users to use an artificial voice to the videos instead of their own.

Here’s how users can access the text-to-speech feature:
1. Open the Reels Camera in the Instagram app
2. Record video or upload from gallery
3. Tap the Text tool
4. Tap on the text bubble and select “Text to Speech" from the three-dot dropdown menu
5. Select the voice you’d like to use
6. Post

The Voice Effect feature, on the other hand, allows users to modify the audio or voiceover in their Reels.

Currently, Instagram offers five voice effect options - announcer, helium, giant, robot, and vocalist to make funny videos with different voices.

In order to use the new feature, users need to record a reel, and tap the Music Note to open the audio mixer. Then, users need to go to the Effects menu and select a Voice Effect to modify their reel or voiceover.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Instagram

Instagram testing 'Take A Break' feature to prevent addiction to app: Here's all you need to know

Nov 12, 2021
Instagram testing 'Take A Break' feature to prevent addiction to app: Here's all you need to know
Video of Turkish chef cooking fryums in Dubai desert goes viral, watch here

Video of Turkish chef cooking fryums in Dubai desert goes viral, watch here

Nov 10, 2021
Singapore fitness studio apologises for posting 'racially insensitive' Diwali video on Instagram

NewsTracker

Singapore fitness studio apologises for posting 'racially insensitive' Diwali video on Instagram

Nov 06, 2021
Premier League: Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha urges Instagram to combat online racism

KickingAround

Premier League: Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha urges Instagram to combat online racism

Oct 31, 2021
‘Madness or treason’: BJP's Varun Gandhi flays Kangana Ranaut over 'real freedom' remarks

NewsTracker

‘Madness or treason’: BJP's Varun Gandhi flays Kangana Ranaut over 'real freedom' remarks

Nov 11, 2021
Kristen Stewart announces engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer: 'We're totally gonna do it'

Kristen Stewart announces engagement to screenwriter Dylan Meyer: 'We're totally gonna do it'

Nov 03, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021