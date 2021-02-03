Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
Instagram introduces ‘Recently Deleted’ feature that allows users to restore deleted posts, stories and more

Deleted Stories, which are not in the archive would stay in the folder for up to 24 hours, while everything else would get deleted automatically in 30 days.


FP TrendingFeb 03, 2021 16:31:00 IST

Instagram has rolled out a new section on its app for iOS and Android, which allows users to restore recently deleted videos, photos, IGTV videos, reels, and stories. The company announced that the new 'Recently Deleted' from Instagram will now keep the posts for 30 days within the platform. With this, the section will gradually keep deleting posts permanently after 30 days. The story is available on the Instagram blog post. Along with the Recently Deleted feature, Instagram has also stepped up the protection process that prevents the deletion of posts on the account by hackers.

Users will be able to access the deleted content to either restore or permanently delete the content.

The new Recently Deleted feature can be accessed via the Settings menu within the app that applies to all the content including videos, photos, IGTV videos, and reels. While permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted, the platform would ask users to verify if they were the rightful account holders. The company further noted that deleted Stories, which are not in the archive would stay in the folder for up to 24 hours, while everything else would get deleted automatically in 30 days.

To access the folder, users will have to go to Settings, followed by Account and Recently Deleted on the latest version of the Instagram app. Users will be able to access the deleted content to either restore or permanently delete the content. In case the post is restored, it will start appearing on the Instagram profile again and if it was deleted, then the restored content would again go to archives.

The new update, however, is rolling out in a staged manner, which means that only limited users would receive the update for now.

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

