tech2 News Staff

Instagram has launched a new "Guides" tab option, which is currently available for a select few wellness influencers, organisations, and publications.

The feature essentially allows creators to curate their content – images, videos and text – at a single place. Currently, this feature is meant to focus on wellness and mental health content, which is crucial during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

As per Instagram's tweet, Guides is a new way of discovering the recommended content. These posts will educate viewers to self-care, relax, speak out how they feel, how to manage grief or anxiety, and so on.

Starting today, you can check out Guides – a new way to discover recommendations from people on Instagram. 🙌 The first Guides focus on wellness and mental health content from respected organizations and creators. ❤️ Find out more: https://t.co/3w6Cpuirk3 pic.twitter.com/eC1r4O3ZEQ — Instagram (@instagram) May 18, 2020

Guides feature has now rolled out for both iOS and Android users. The Guides posts are also accessible via Instagram web.

A few creators and organisations that have received this feature – including Deepika Padukone, Click Safe, Heads Together, Headspace, Unicef, and so on.

To see this curated content, all you need to do is visit the Instagram page of the creator and tab on the Guides tab in the middle, the icon looks like an open book. These posts can be shared via DM or Instagram stories.

Instagram has also announced that this feature will soon be available in the Explore tab of the app.