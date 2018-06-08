Instagram has introduced a new update called @mention sharing for its story feature. Starting 7 June, this feature will allow Instagram users to put up a story in which they have been tagged in their story, as mentioned on the Instagram Blog.

It further claims the following things:

When you mention someone in your story you'll get a pop-up saying “Mentioned users may repost this story for 24 hours.”

When someone mentions you in their story, you will receive a notification in the Direct Message thread with that person. In that, you'll be able to see an option to add that content to your own story saying "Add this to your story".

You can tap on it and see that story as a sticker and customise it by positioning it the way you want it and also by adding GIF's, text or any other creative tools.

When your followers see your story, the username of the person who had originally posted it will appear on your story and will also have the option of tapping on it.

This will allow your followers to even check out your friend's profile.

This update is only possible on public accounts and also is available on iOS and Android for Instagram version 48.