tech2 News Staff

Instagram has announced that its insights tool will now be available for Reels and Live sessions as well. According to Instagram, this will allow creators to get a better hang of how their content is performing on the platform. Until now, insights was only available for Story, Post and IGTV videos. Insights basically give details about the reach, plays, likes, comments and more about a particular post. For Reels, Instagram reveals that users will now be able to see plays, accounts reached, likes, comments, saves, and shares via the insights tool.

Excited to introduce Insights for Reels, Live and Reach to help creators and businesses better understand how your content is doing ⭐️📊 pic.twitter.com/oTvUGYK0sy — Instagram (@instagram) May 24, 2021

As for Live, the insights tool will show accounts reached, peak concurrent viewers, comments, and shares. These metrics will also be found in account insights so that creators can see the bigger picture of their performance of their account on the platform.

Additionally, Instagram has also launched "Reach" for account insights. This will give a breakdown of "which types of accounts you’re reaching and which content formats are the most effective at driving reach". This way the creator can work more efficiently to create the content.