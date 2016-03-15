Wednesday, February 26, 2020Back to

Instagram has more than one million porn videos hidden under Arabic hashtags

In spite of Instagram's no nudity policy, there are millions of hardcore porn videos on the site lurking under Arabic hashtags.


tech2 News StaffFeb 26, 2020 15:07:48 IST

In spite of Instagram's no nudity policy, there are millions of hardcore porn videos on the site lurking under Arabic hashtags.

Tech blogger and hacker Jed Ismael came across some videos while looking for hashtags that read 'movies' in Arabic. In a blogpost, he further claims to have discovered over one million sex films on the site.

Users seem to find a way around the policy by using non-English terms or hashtags. "I came across this discovery by searching for the hashtag “افلام” which means movies in Arabic," he reveals.

The blogpost indicates that the content can be viewed without any age verification. "Of course, the length of the movies is limited on Instagram, but not their effect on the young generation. By now many kids and teens have probably seen porn on Instagram . Even pornographic websites have a warning page that tells visitors that the site has explicit content," he writes.

He also points out that two months ago, a number of porn videos were found on YouTube that were posted using the “Hungarian” language.

In the past, there have also been reports on how the porn industry is leveraging technology. Recently, there have been reports on how the porn industry is leveraging its resources to go beyond 3D and mobile viewing to the feeling of being there, hinting at Virtual Reality.

