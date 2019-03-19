tech2 News Staff

Instagram seems to be due for a makeover. We've spotted a completely new layout for the profile page on Instagram.

Friendly warning: If you are an ardent Instagram user, you may not feel comfortable looking at the new page layout. So just take deep breaths and let the new profile layout seep in.

As you can see there is no change made in the lower part of the profile page layout. But the upper half of the screen has completely been reconstructed.

The elements remain the same — name, bio, links (if you want to add any), and the profile picture fitted inside the circular frame, but their placement has changed.

The profile picture has now shifted to the right side of the screen and seems to be a bit bigger than the previous one.

Your complete bio is now placed on the left of the screen. The structure remains the same though (Thank God!)

Moving on, the edit profile column has now been brought down, placed above the Highlights section.

The number of followers and 'following' bit has also been shifted to the bottom of the bio section, just above the edit profile section (when viewing your own profile).

Now you may not know how many posts you have as the number of posts section has been taken down.

This update has been spotted on the stable 85.0 version on iOS and it seems that the update is rolling out in phases as users with the same Instagram version haven't received the update yet.

