After rolling out the Shopping feature to its feed and Stories last year, and announcing the Checkout feature earlier this month, Instagram is reportedly going ahead and letting you have the ability to shop directly through its app.

A new 'Order' and 'Product' sticker has apparently appeared in the app's Stories feature along with the existing location, quiz, music and other stickers, according to a screenshot tweeted by Matt Navarra.

As of now, it is unclear how the feature may work, but it will likely allow users to look at products by brands and order them directly from Stories. There is also a dollar sign in front of the sticker, which according to Mashable is a hint at Instagram incorporating payments in the app in some way.

New! Instagram is testing an ‘Order’ sticker for Stories! pic.twitter.com/6zkqMw0eTt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 28, 2019

Navarra also shared a screenshot of a Product sticker along with it.

And there’s a product sticker for Instagram Stories h/t @TSbyJacki pic.twitter.com/oA0R0rafAH — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 28, 2019

Again, there are no details on what this sticker will do, but presumably, this sticker will be for brands that want to tag their products for users to order them. We feel the Order and Product stickers will be linked to each other.

As of now, there is no official word on if and when the sticker will roll out to all users. We have reached out to Instagram to know more about the feature; we will update this space as soon as we know more about it.

Instagram's recently announced Checkout feature allows users to click on a product that is featured in a post and see its price, and then click again to bring up an order form. Users can then checkout and choose to pay by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover and PayPal. Previously, Instagram allowed brands to link to their respective websites for users to shop.

