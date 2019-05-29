Wednesday, May 29, 2019Back to
Instagram further pushes in-app shopping, Stories to get Product, Order stickers

Instagram recently launched a new Checkout feature that lets users buy products without leaving the app.

tech2 News StaffMay 29, 2019 14:48:30 IST

After rolling out the Shopping feature to its feed and Stories last year, and announcing the Checkout feature earlier this month, Instagram is reportedly going ahead and letting you have the ability to shop directly through its app.

A new 'Order' and 'Product' sticker has apparently appeared in the app's Stories feature along with the existing location, quiz, music and other stickers, according to a screenshot tweeted by Matt Navarra.

Instagram further pushes in-app shopping, Stories to get Product, Order stickers

Instagram. Representational Image.

As of now, it is unclear how the feature may work, but it will likely allow users to look at products by brands and order them directly from Stories. There is also a dollar sign in front of the sticker, which according to Mashable is a hint at Instagram incorporating payments in the app in some way.

Navarra also shared a screenshot of a Product sticker along with it.

Again, there are no details on what this sticker will do, but presumably, this sticker will be for brands that want to tag their products for users to order them. We feel the Order and Product stickers will be linked to each other.

As of now, there is no official word on if and when the sticker will roll out to all users. We have reached out to Instagram to know more about the feature; we will update this space as soon as we know more about it.

Instagram's recently announced Checkout feature allows users to click on a product that is featured in a post and see its price, and then click again to bring up an order form. Users can then checkout and choose to pay by Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover and PayPal. Previously, Instagram allowed brands to link to their respective websites for users to shop.

Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Greta Thunberg - Teenage Climate Warrior | School Strike for Climate on 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications


