Instagram creators in India can now opt in to have their Reels recommended on Facebook

Facebook has confirmed that it is also launching the ability for people to create and watch Reels on Facebook.


tech2 News StaffMar 10, 2021 10:19:48 IST

Facebook has announced that it is testing the ability for Instagram creators to have their Reels recommended on Facebook in India. In this test, when someone on Instagram with a public account shares their Reel, they’ll see an option to have their Reel recommended to people on Facebook. The feature is aimed to help creators expand their reach and make new creators more discoverable across Facebook's platforms. The test will currently be available to a limited set of Instagram creators in India.

Facebook says it is also launching the ability for people to create and watch Reels on Facebook.

How to recommend an Instagram Reel on Facebook

The select number of users who will receive the feature, will now now see a prompt to also have a Reel they post to be recommended on Facebook; tap “allow” to opt-in. The Reel will be shown as recommended content to anyone on Facebook based on what may be relevant to them. Their reels will be shown with their Instagram username, not from their Facebook account if they have one.

Instagram creators in India can now opt in to have their Reels recommended on Facebook

Instagram Reels can now be recommended on Facebook

How to create Reel on Facebook

The option to create Reels will be seen at the top of a users Facebook News Feed.

From the camera, you can choose to capture video clips with the camera, upload video clips from your camera roll, or both. With Reels you can inspect, trim, and edit multiple clips to create a video. On Facebook, in the camera feature users will see editing tools on the right side of the. The features are similar to the ones seen in Reels on Instagram – it includes audio, AR effects, timer and countdown.

Reels can be shared on News Feed by selecting any of the options, including Friends, Public, or a custom audience.

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Instagram Lite

Instagram Lite users in India can now view Reels, but they still can't create them

Feb 25, 2021
Netflix introduces Fast Laughs, a TikTok-like collection of funny videos for mobile users

Netflix

Mar 04, 2021
If you noticed your Instagram likes suddenly disappear, you are not alone – it's a bug

Instagram

Mar 03, 2021
Instagram introduces Live Rooms that will let up to four users participate in a live session simultaneously

Instagram

Mar 02, 2021
Aaliyah Kashyap calls out men who sexually harassed her; Kalki Koechlin, Khushi Kapoor laud Anurag Kashyap's daughter

BuzzPatrol

Feb 27, 2021
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma begin shooting for romantic comedy Jogira Sara Ra Ra

BuzzPatrol

Feb 27, 2021

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

Mar 02, 2021