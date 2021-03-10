tech2 News Staff

Facebook has announced that it is testing the ability for Instagram creators to have their Reels recommended on Facebook in India. In this test, when someone on Instagram with a public account shares their Reel, they’ll see an option to have their Reel recommended to people on Facebook. The feature is aimed to help creators expand their reach and make new creators more discoverable across Facebook's platforms. The test will currently be available to a limited set of Instagram creators in India.

Facebook says it is also launching the ability for people to create and watch Reels on Facebook.

How to recommend an Instagram Reel on Facebook

The select number of users who will receive the feature, will now now see a prompt to also have a Reel they post to be recommended on Facebook; tap “allow” to opt-in. The Reel will be shown as recommended content to anyone on Facebook based on what may be relevant to them. Their reels will be shown with their Instagram username, not from their Facebook account if they have one.

How to create Reel on Facebook

The option to create Reels will be seen at the top of a users Facebook News Feed.

From the camera, you can choose to capture video clips with the camera, upload video clips from your camera roll, or both. With Reels you can inspect, trim, and edit multiple clips to create a video. On Facebook, in the camera feature users will see editing tools on the right side of the. The features are similar to the ones seen in Reels on Instagram – it includes audio, AR effects, timer and countdown.

Reels can be shared on News Feed by selecting any of the options, including Friends, Public, or a custom audience.