Instagram bug exposed some users' passwords, furthering Facebook's misery

This security bug had affected people who accessed Instagram's ‘Download Your Data’ feature.

tech2 News Staff Nov 19, 2018 09:51 AM IST

In September this year, Facebook had reported that a hacker had gained access to over 50 million Facebook accounts and that another 40 million users could have been affected. The hacker compromised Facebook’s “View As” feature. It appears now, that Instagram too suffered from a security breach of its own that exposed user's passwords. This issue, however, is related to a feature on the platform that allows users to download a copy of their data.

According to a report by The Information (paywall), an Instagram spokesperson said that the issue was “discovered internally and affected a very small number of people.” There is a possibility, however, that those "small number of people" were using a shared computer, or were logged into a compromised network then, and it could've left their data, open.

Instagram Logo art.

This security bug, had affected people who accessed the ‘Download Your Data’ feature. The report says that Instagram had sent notifications to users who were affected by the bug.

Passwords of these users were available in the URL of their web browsers and were sent to Facebook’s servers as well. The bug has now been fixed

Instagram had released the feature in April this year. The feature provides its users in case the user is planning to leave the platform and wants a copy of the data that they have shared.

