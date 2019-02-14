Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram bug costs some users millions of followers, fix is coming soon

Instagram issue causes popular celebrities Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber followers count drop by millions

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 16:42:07 IST

Are you one of the few chosen ones who lost half of your hard earned followers overnight? Well, don't be confused because you have done nothing wrong from your end. It’s basically a new creepy new bug that is causing a “change in account follower numbers.” The bug precisely occurred late Tuesday when some Instagrammers noticed something off in their followers' numbers.

Instagram Logo art.

Instagram Logo art.

As per the complaints posted by people on Twitter, some lost a handful of followers. But the issue took a wave on popular celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Justin Bieber and Kim Kardashian whose follower count dropped by over a million. The glitch affecting the celebrity's followers count was discovered by social media consultant Matt Nirvana who compiled the numbers of the ‘popular accounts’ that were affected.

Popular YouTube creators like James Charles took to the social platform as well to question the issue and complained about losing over half a million followers in just a few hours.

While Twitter was ablaze with a pile of complaints about the Instagram glitch, the company acknowledging it, however, assured that everything will ‘soon resume back to normal.’

Instagram in a statement said, “We’re expecting to have this issue resolved by 9 a.m. PST tomorrow. We understand this is frustrating, and our team is hard at work to get things back to normal.”

Fast Company in its report suggested that Instagram took actions to remove millions of accounts that the company ‘believed to be inauthentic.’ Notably, the social networking service has a history of sweeping off spam or inactive accounts. Back in 2014, Instagram followers count plunged after spam purge. The company at the time stated that it eliminated spam or inactive accounts that violated community guidelines.

While the latest purge is said to be a deliberate act to shut down fake accounts, Fast Company citing Instagram’s November note suggested that it should not be a surprise for users.

“We will begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity. We’ve built machine learning tools to help identify accounts that use these services and remove the inauthentic activity,” Instagram mentioned in a blog post in November.

Insta’s move will for sure affect those users who ‘stand to profit’ from their followers' numbers. However, it will at least save those new Instagrammers from tapping on the spam accounts.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Twitter

Twitter identified 'limited operations' to influence voters in 2018 US elections

Feb 01, 2019

Twitter

Twitter revenue forecast in Q1 2019 to be weaker than expected; shares tumble

Feb 08, 2019

Twitter

Twitter's user base falls for Q4, decides to stop disclosing monthly active users

Feb 07, 2019

Gmail

Gmail now blocks an additional 100 million spam messages everyday thanks to AI

Feb 07, 2019

A closer look at 'The Rebels of Sonchiriya'; Mere Pyare Prime Minister new poster: Social Media Stalker's Guide

Feb 08, 2019

NewsTracker

Parliamentary IT panel to summon Twitter chief Jack Dorsey on 25 Feb to discuss ways to safeguard citizens' rights on social media

Feb 12, 2019

science

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019

Biomimicry

New design for artificial leaf absorbs 10 times more CO2 than natural leaves

Feb 14, 2019

Conservation

Giant pangolins of Africa seen in rare new footage captured by conservationist

Feb 14, 2019

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019