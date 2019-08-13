Tuesday, August 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram’s ‘Browse Effects’ section with AR camera effects starts rolling out

The Stories section contains a library of AR camera effects uploaded by Spark AR creators on Instagram


tech2 News StaffAug 13, 2019 19:51:01 IST

Instagram’s Story feature has a lot of AR effects for selfies by default. It can be easily accessed by opening the camera in the app and tapping on the emoji on the bottom right. For a while, Instagram had been testing ways to make community-created camera effects more accessible. It looks like the feature is finally being rolled out publicly.

Instagram’s ‘Browse Effects’ section with AR camera effects starts rolling out

Representational Image.

The 'Browse Effects' section can be found in the same AR effect tab after scrolling to the end of all the filters. Tapping on the button will open a new interface that lists down all the effects available. On the top, you will find a filter based on certain types or topics of the effects such as Love, Moods, Funny, Animals, Fandom, etc.

It was spotted by Twitter user @KenSchillinger and we confirmed that the feature is also available at our end in India on both Android and iOS.

Instagram AR camera effects by Spark AR creators in the Browse Effects section.

Instagram AR camera effects by Spark AR creators in the 'Browse Effects' section.

All the filters will preview how the effect works that you can also try yourself. If you like the effect, you can directly tap on ‘Try it’ and use the effect. Or if you want to use it later, then you can save the filter so that it appears along with the default effects on your device.

The AR effects display the name of the creators so that you can follow your favourite ones. Once inside a creators profile, an additional emoji tab will be visible where all their effects can be found at one place. This not only makes it easier for users to follow the work of the creators but it gives the creators a better way to showcase their work.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Facebook

Instagram and WhatsApp will be rebranded by adding ‘from Facebook’ to its names

Aug 03, 2019
Instagram and WhatsApp will be rebranded by adding ‘from Facebook’ to its names
Facebook's acquisitions being investigated by FTC including WhatsApp and Instagram

Facebook

Facebook's acquisitions being investigated by FTC including WhatsApp and Instagram

Aug 02, 2019

science

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Scientific Research

Biologist Chandrima Shaha to head National Science Academy, will be first woman president in INSA's 85-year history

Aug 13, 2019
Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Perseids

Perseids meteor shower peaks 13 August, brings best odds to spot shooting star in 2019

Aug 13, 2019
Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019