Instagram’s Story feature has a lot of AR effects for selfies by default. It can be easily accessed by opening the camera in the app and tapping on the emoji on the bottom right. For a while, Instagram had been testing ways to make community-created camera effects more accessible. It looks like the feature is finally being rolled out publicly.

The 'Browse Effects' section can be found in the same AR effect tab after scrolling to the end of all the filters. Tapping on the button will open a new interface that lists down all the effects available. On the top, you will find a filter based on certain types or topics of the effects such as Love, Moods, Funny, Animals, Fandom, etc.

It was spotted by Twitter user @KenSchillinger and we confirmed that the feature is also available at our end in India on both Android and iOS.

All the filters will preview how the effect works that you can also try yourself. If you like the effect, you can directly tap on ‘Try it’ and use the effect. Or if you want to use it later, then you can save the filter so that it appears along with the default effects on your device.

The AR effects display the name of the creators so that you can follow your favourite ones. Once inside a creators profile, an additional emoji tab will be visible where all their effects can be found at one place. This not only makes it easier for users to follow the work of the creators but it gives the creators a better way to showcase their work.

