Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instagram app down for many users globally, company says it's aware of the issue

Instagram has been down for a lot of people since 6.00 am IST today.

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 07:58:31 IST

Instagram app has been down for many users globally today. In India this, issue started to occur at around 6.00 am today, that is 29 January.

Even according to DownDetector, a website which monitors outages, between 6.00 am and 7.00 am today, there have been over 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram. Reuters

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram. Reuters

Few minutes before writing this story, Instagram too acknowledged the issue and responded about the same on Twitter.

Apparently, Instagram is aware of what has caused this issue. But the Instagram users are not, and as is custom, this outage is now turning into an outrage on Twitter, with a flood of "am I the only one" tweets.

We will update this space as soon as there is any development to the issue.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp

Jan 26, 2019

KickingAround

Premier League: Liverpool star Mohamed Salah deletes all his social media accounts to leave fans baffled

Jan 23, 2019

political ads

Google promises transparency in political ads ahead of 2019 General Elections

Jan 22, 2019

BuzzPatrol

The egg that dethroned Kylie Jenner's post to become most liked Instagram picture has started to crack

Jan 23, 2019

Facebook

Facebook is testing a new Stories feature dedicated to organising events

Jan 15, 2019

Facebook

Facebook to invest $300 million over next three year in local news globally

Jan 16, 2019

science

Gene editing

US Nobel laureate aware of gene-edited baby kept the news from authorities, public

Jan 29, 2019

Nuclear Fuel

Toshiba designs robot to probe depths of Japan's melted Fukushima nuclear reactor

Jan 29, 2019

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019