tech2 News Staff

Instagram app has been down for many users globally today. In India this, issue started to occur at around 6.00 am today, that is 29 January.

Even according to DownDetector, a website which monitors outages, between 6.00 am and 7.00 am today, there have been over 32,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Instagram.

Few minutes before writing this story, Instagram too acknowledged the issue and responded about the same on Twitter.

We're aware of an issue that caused the app to be down for some users this afternoon. We know this is frustrating, and our team is working quickly to fix it. We'll update you here once it's fully resolved. — Instagram (@instagram) January 29, 2019

Apparently, Instagram is aware of what has caused this issue. But the Instagram users are not, and as is custom, this outage is now turning into an outrage on Twitter, with a flood of "am I the only one" tweets.

Me running to Twitter to make sure its not just my Instagram that's down... pic.twitter.com/ArLAUnPRaa — Davie B (@justme97db) January 29, 2019

Me walking on over to Twitter to check if Instagram is down pic.twitter.com/bVZAaYdhj0 — Leonidas (@leonidas90805) January 29, 2019

Searching #instagramdown and realising it’s not just my exceptionally shitty WiFi and other people are suffering too pic.twitter.com/Dxjn1cr1EC — Beth Townsend (@bethxt97) January 29, 2019

We will update this space as soon as there is any development to the issue.

