Instagram announces a new way to tackle phishing scam on the platform

Here is how you can enable the tool on the Instagram app and the desktop version.


tech2 News StaffOct 08, 2019 10:29:31 IST

After launching an anti-bullying feature called Restrict, Instagram has now announced that it will now actively help users identify phishing scams. The tool will help users to stay away from hackers that send emails posing as Instagram.

Instagram says that starting today, in the app settings users will be able to see a list of all the emails Instagram sent to them in the previous two weeks. This will help the users distinguish genuine emails from fake ones.

Instagram announces a new way to tackle phishing scam on the platform

Representational Image.

To enable the tool you could head to app Settings>Security. There will now appear 'Emails from Instagran', which will have two new tabs in it. One will display all the emails sent to a user in the last two weeks related to account security and login, while the other will show all emails sent by the company not related to account security during the same time period.

The same settings will also be available on the desktop version of the app.

At the time of writing the story, the tool was not available in Instagram Settings on the app running on iOS 13.

While phishing scams — when a notorious hacker poses into making you believe they are someone else to steal data or even money from you — aren't a very new tactic, scammer are just getting really good at it, and sometimes make it very difficult for a user to distinguish between real and fake.

Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


