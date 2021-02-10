Wednesday, February 10, 2021Back to
Instagram algorithm will not promote Reels with TikTok watermark: Report

Instagram won't be banning or hiding such stories but won't get a push and may not appear on the Reels feed of the app.


FP TrendingFeb 10, 2021 15:04:45 IST

Instagram is making changes through an update to its algorithm that will demote Reels featuring TikTok watermarks. The photo-sharing app does not want users to post recycled TikTok videos on Reels. After TikTok got banned in India, users started uploading TikTok videos on Instagram that had the brand’s watermark on it. The move will help Instagram get more original posts on Reels instead of re-posting content from its competitors. Users can post vertical videos with music or sound found in Instagram’s library on Reels.

Unlike TikTok, Reels does not have a standalone app, but lets users discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world. Image: Instagram

Instagram spokesperson Devi Narasimhan told The Verge, that the company was personalising the experience for users to explore fun and entertaining videos in the Reels tab.

Both Reels and TikTok have identical formats, so users tend to post the same video on both platforms, however, the videos uploaded on TikTok when published, get a watermark.

Users posting the videos on Reel with TikTok watermark may not be promoted. Instagram won't be banning or hiding such stories but won't get a push and may not appear on the Reels feed of the app.

Instagram wants its users to create new and fresh videos for Reels using songs available on Instagram’s music library and not the ones from TikTok or any other platform.

Unlike TikTok, Reels does not have a standalone app, but lets users discover short, fun videos from creators all over the world.

On a similar note, Instagram is also working on Stories to look like Reels. The new layout of the Vertical Stories feed will make it easy for users to swipe stories vertically instead of swiping them from left to right.

 

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


