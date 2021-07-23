FP Trending

Instagram today, 22 July has announced a new feature for Stories. The new update of the popular photo and video sharing platform will allow automatic translation of texts in Stories. While the posts, captions, and bios on the app already have the translation feature since 2016, the new update will make it easier for users to share stories with people outside of their linguistic sphere as well.

As per the new update, the app will display a “See Translation” option on the top left of the screen once it detects a foreign language in the post. Users can tap the option to see the translation of a story.

Instagram says, “When you’re watching a story with text, you’ll get a ‘See Translation’ notice if your set language is different than the one in the story. Just tap it and a translation will pop up”.

The new feature can translate text, however, the audio translation isn’t available for now. The new feature will be globally accessible and it is currently backing 90 languages, including Arabic, Hindi, Japanese, Portuguese, among others.

Currently, all the captions and comments on posts in the feed and the users' bio, automatically have the language-based translation. The translations are based on the language setting of the viewers. If a translation is available in a viewer's preferred language, he/she can tap on ‘View translation’ below the text to see the translation.

Separately, a few days ago, Facebook added a new feature to Instagram, allowing users to control the frequency of sensitive content they want to see in their Instagram Explore tab. This feature will benefit users who do not prefer seeing sensitive content too often since it "could potentially be upsetting to some people”.

The sensitive content may include “posts that may be sexually suggestive or violent” or promote things like tobacco. Users can turn this feature on by going to the Profile, Settings menu > Account> Sensitive Content Control.