The latest addition to the Instagram family is the Questions Sticker where users can interact with their followers and friends using it.

These Stickers can be added to Instagram Stories from the sticker tray and as the name suggests, you can pose questions to your friends or followers on the typing bar. Below the question is an option for users to reply. Your friends and followers can reply to your questions multiple times.

Other than this, you can see in your viewers list the replies and usernames of those who have replied. Additionally, if you like any reply you can share it in the same Story.

While sharing the reply, the name of the respondent does not appear and remains private.

This feature has arrived on iOS and Android in Instagram's version 52.

According to the photosharing app, it is their way to make the user experience more personal. It is yet another addition to the many Stories related features we have seen this year.

Recently, Instagram had launched the emoji slider with which users can express their emotions. You can also create a Story with posts, a new feature which lets you share other people’s posts as Stories. It launched a brand new app called IGTV last month in what is being seen as an attempt to take away market share from YouTube.