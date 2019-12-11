tech2 News Staff

Last month, Instagram revamped its "Create" category of stories to make it more interactive. Some features were added in that category including gifs, on this day, template, countdown, quiz, poll and so on.

First spotted by Matt Navarra, Instagram has now rolled out a "shoutout" feature to the "create" category of Instagram story. It comes in four options including Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary. You will be able to customise the colours of the backdrop and you can put old Instagram stories or posts with the person to whom you are giving the shoutout to!

The cool part here is that all the stories and posts with that person will automatically show up and you can choose which one you want to post. Notably, only those stories and posts will show up here where you have tagged them or reposted their story.

via GIPHY

How to use the "shoutout" feature of Instagram stories

Step 1: Open Instagram stories and tap on "Create" category at the bottom

Step 2: Tap on the heart shape icon

Step 3: Tap on the "dice" icon at the top to change the template

Step 4: You can choose the background colour by tapping on the tiny circle at the bottom left corner

Step 5: Once you're done with this, type the username of the person to whom you want to shoutout to, in the given tab

Step 6: Tap on "+" to choose from the old stories and posts (with the concerned person) that you would want to post

Step 7: Tap on "send" sign once you're done and that's it

