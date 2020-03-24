Tuesday, March 24, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Instacart to add 300,000 gig workers in coronavirus-driven hiring

(Reuters) - Instacart said on Monday it plans to hire 300,000 gig workers over the next three months, more than doubling its current base, as demand surges for grocery delivery services due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to shop from home. The hiring is huge compared to those announced by major retailers. Amazon.com Inc said last week it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders.


ReutersMar 24, 2020 01:15:09 IST

Instacart to add 300,000 gig workers in coronavirus-driven hiring

(Reuters) - Instacart said on Monday it plans to hire 300,000 gig workers over the next three months, more than doubling its current base, as demand surges for grocery delivery services due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing people to shop from home.

The hiring is huge compared to those announced by major retailers. Amazon.com Inc said last week it would hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers in the United States to deal with a surge in online orders.

Walmart Inc said it would hire more than 150,000 hourly workers through the end of May in its stores and fulfillment centers.

Instacart said order volumes had risen over 150% in the last few weeks as the rapidly spreading virus, which has infected nearly 35,000 people in the United States, has forced states to impose lockdowns and fuelled stockpiling of bread, milk, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other household items.

The San-Francisco based company, which currently has over 200,000 "shoppers", plans on doing most of the hiring in California and New York.

The hiring spree comes as scores of Americans are laid off or furloughed as companies, especially in the services sectors, grapple with the effects of restrictions on travel.

Economists polled by Reuters estimate weekly figures of U.S. jobless claims, due on Thursday, to balloon by 750,000.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

@CarryMinati on 10 million & @Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

@CarryMinati on 10 million & @Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Wall St. slides as pandemic tag, gag order report rattle investors

Mar 12, 2020
Wall St. slides as pandemic tag, gag order report rattle investors
S&P 500 falls 20% from record high, crossing bear market threshold

Newstracker

S&P 500 falls 20% from record high, crossing bear market threshold

Mar 12, 2020
U.S. weighs restrictions on travellers from Europe to fight coronavirus spread

Newstracker

U.S. weighs restrictions on travellers from Europe to fight coronavirus spread

Mar 12, 2020
Banknotes carry no particular coronavirus risk - German disease expert

Newstracker

Banknotes carry no particular coronavirus risk - German disease expert

Mar 12, 2020
UAE joins Saudi in opening oil taps as row with Russia slams crude prices

Newstracker

UAE joins Saudi in opening oil taps as row with Russia slams crude prices

Mar 12, 2020
Wall St pounded as WHO deems COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Newstracker

Wall St pounded as WHO deems COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

Mar 12, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020