(Reuters) - U.S.-based private equity firm Insight Partners will buy cybersecurity firm Armis at a valuation of $1.1 billion, the companies said on Monday.

Armis will continue to operate independently and will be fully managed by its two co-founders and executive team. (https://reut.rs/2SYB4vP)

Insight Partners in April participated in a $65 million funding round for Armis that brought the company's total funding to $112 million. That round was led by Sequoia Capital.

Armis says its enterprise security platform protects Internet of Things (IoT) devices — like medical infusion pumps or those used in production lines at car manufacturers — from attacks by identifying suspicious or malicious devices and quarantining them.

Insight, a venture capital and private equity firm, opened its Tel Aviv office in October.

Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported that the two firms were in deal talks, earlier on Monday.

