Saturday, August 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 11 August, 2018 14:34 IST

Innovations, enterprise key to India's development, says PM Modi at IIT Bombay

The society which does not innovate will stagnate, said Modi at the 56th annual IIT-B convocation.

Innovation is the "buzz-word" of the 21st century and any society which does not innovate will stagnate, prime minister Narendra Modi said on 11 August.

He said innovations, along with enterprise, shall be the foundation for making India a developed economy and pave the way for a long-term sustainable, technology-led economic growth of the country.

Modi was addressing the 56th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) during its ongoing Diamond Jubilee celebrations here.

Narendra Modi at IIT Bombay. Image: PressInformation Bureau Twitter handle

Narendra Modi at IIT Bombay. Image: Press Information Bureau Twitter handle

The rpime minister pointed out that India is now looked upon as a nursery of unicorn start-ups (worth more than a billion dollars), for which one of the biggest source of talent in this revolution are the IITs in the country.

"That India is emerging as the hub for start-ups shows the thirst for innovations... We must make India as the most attractive destination for innovations and enterprise," Modi added.

"We must build on this... It will not happen only through government efforts but by youngsters here... The best ideas come in their minds and not in government offices," Modi said.

He appealed to the young IIT graduates to innovate in India. Innovate for humanity, mitigating climate change to ensure better agricultural productivity, water conservation, clean energy, combat malnutrition, effective waste management and other areas.

Earlier, the IIT-B conferred an honorary Doctor of Science on former alumnus, Romesh T. Wadhvani, the founder-chairman of Symphony Technology Group in California, US.

Modi gave away gold medals to three top distinguished students of IIT-B and silver medals to 43 others in various categories.

Later, Modi inaugurated the new building of the Department of Energy Science and Engineering and the Centre for Environmental Science and Engineering, at the IIT-B, that has been selected as one of the Institutions of Eminence by the government.

Present on the occasion were Maharashtra governor C V Rao, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, union human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar, IIT-B Board of Governors chairman Dilip Shanghvi, IIT-B director prof. Devang Khakhar and others.

tags


A great idea, doesn’t always sound great


Top Stories

latest videos

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

also see

NewsTracker

Narendra Modi addresses IIT-Bombay convocation ceremony, credits institutes for building 'Brand India' globally

Aug 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Rahul Gandhi tweets wishes to Uddhav Thackeray on his 58th birthday; Congress says there's no need to read into gesture

Jul 27, 2018

TheySaidIt

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah hail BJP's win in Maharashtra civic polls, thank people for their 'continued faith'

Aug 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Amit Shah in Mumbai: BJP chief to interact with party workers on day-long trip, attend screening of film on Narendra Modi's life

Jul 28, 2018

NewsTracker

PM Narendra Modi to address IIT-Bombay convocation ceremony today; student groups question govt's 'anti-student politics'

Aug 11, 2018

NewsTracker

Amid Maratha quota stir, Devendra Fadnavis meets Narendra Modi in New Delhi to apprise him of issues in Maharashtra

Aug 06, 2018

science

Meteor Shower

Perseid meteor shower this weekend: Here's everything you need to know about it

Aug 10, 2018

Plastic Ban

New Zealand becomes the latest country to ban single-use plastic shopping bags

Aug 10, 2018

Tesla & SpaceX

A deep-dive into SpaceX — Musk's vision for a privatised Tesla?

Aug 10, 2018

Space Militia

In a presidential first, Trump wants to usher in military 'Space Force' by 2020

Aug 10, 2018