Indo-Asian News Service 21 September, 2018 14:42 IST

Infosys, Trinity College partner to blend digital technology with liberal arts

The partners will also co-develop content, building on Trinity's strengths in the liberal arts.

Infosys is partnering with the US-based Trinity College to create educational programmes that prepare liberal arts students and its techies for the digital workplace, said the software major on Thursday.

"The multi-year collaboration will establish a Trinity-Infosys applied learning initiative to provide learning opportunities for Trinity College students, engage faculty and alumni, and offer training for our employees," said the city-based IT firm in a statement from Hartford in Connecticut.

Infosys. Reuters.

The partners will also co-develop content, building on Trinity's strengths in the liberal arts while developing capacities in technology and innovation that draw on digital content and real-world case studies from Infosys.

"Our partnership with the liberal arts college will leverage Trinity's space at Hartford, showcasing technology and blending personalised learning with our virtual learning platform—Infosys LEX," noted the statement.

The collaboration will also explore learning for Infoscions and Trinity's alumni, a summer bridge programme for liberal arts students of Trinity to acquire skills in innovation and jointly design and pilot digital technologies for liberal arts education.

Infosys president Ravi Kumar said building a hybrid talent pool, which draws on liberal arts foundations and promotes cognitive diversity, would add value to the technology consulting industry and address an important skills gap for the 21st century.

"We need people with human-centered skills who can approach problems in new ways, not just solve them and contribute to out-of-the-box thinking in a digital age," said Kumar.

Trinity president Joanee Berger-Sweeney said the tie-up with Infosys would serve as a model for leveraging liberal arts in creating the future of work.

"We will provide our students with unique advantages, complementing their liberal arts education with technological skills and applied learning to position them in the digital workplace," Sweeney added.

