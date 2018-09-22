Saturday, September 22, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 22 September, 2018 17:11 IST

Infosys to offer services, solutions to global enterprises on Google cloud

The offering by Infosys will also help organisations accelerate their digital journeys.

Software major Infosys would offer scalable services and solutions on demand to global enterprises on search engine's Google cloud platform, the IT major said on 22 September.

"We are partnering with Google to develop cloud transformation and migration services for enabling enterprises to transform their businesses on a scalable and on-demand model," said the city-based company in a statement here.

Representational image.

The $10.9-billion IT behemoth has built Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions on the Google platform to digitise the data supply chain, such as analytics workbench.

The workbench also augments data platforms to deliver end-to-end self-service capabilities, information grid for data movement to the cloud platform and customer genome.

"The solutions will enable enterprises to modernise their IT and monetise and digitise their businesses as they navigate the next stages in their transformation journey," asserted the statement.

"The solution allows enterprises to react to signals in real time and create intelligent, engaging experiences for their customers," asserted the statement.

The offering will also help organisations accelerate their digital journeys and lead them towards sustainable growth.

"The technology landscape is moving at a rapid pace, making it difficult for customers to maintain legacy technology infrastructure and cater to the needs of the digital consumer," reiterated Infosys President Ravi Kumar on the occasion.

Google Cloud Vice President Kevin Ichhpurani said his customers were looking for solutions to shift their systems to the cloud to apply its machine learning and AI to their businesses.

"The new digital brain from Infosys is an example of how customers can benefit from our cloud technology with its consulting services," Ichhpurani added.

