Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 30 July, 2018 07:44 IST

Infosys to build a 2.7 mn square feet software development centre in Noida

Infosys claims to make an initial investment of about Rs 7.5 billion and plans to accommodate 5,000 staff.

Indian IT giant Infosys Ltd said on 29 July it would build a software development centre in Noida in Uttar Pradesh, with an initial investment of about Rs 7.5 billion ($109 million).

India’s second-biggest software services exporter said the 2.7 million square feet facility would be able to accommodate 5,000 staff.

“The facility is a critical part of our effort to enhance our presence in the national capital region and leverage the talent pool available in this market,” Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said in a statement.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The national capital region is a rapidly urbanising area that encompasses New Delhi and its suburbs and is one third the size of New York state but houses 2.5 times more people. Noida is about 26 kilometres (16 miles) from New Delhi.

This month Infosys retained its 6 to 8 percent revenue growth outlook for the fiscal year to March, with Parekh making upbeat comments about demand for the company’s services in key markets the United States and Europe.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

NewsTracker

Infosys shares soar 6% despite firm posting lower-than-expected earnings for June quarter

Jul 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Infosys says increased rejection of work visa applications may cause delays, raise project costs for clients

Jul 23, 2018

NewsTracker

Wipro sees strong demand for services from BFSI segment; faces challenges in domestic biz, US healthcare

Jul 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Infosys rejigs business units to improve focus of sales investments, increase management oversight

Jul 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Infosys sees a sharp 44% slump in its investment in Panaya; finds it difficult to get buyers for troubled firm

Jul 20, 2018

NewsTracker

Infosys sees higher attrition at junior level, says chief operating officer Pravin Rao

Jul 17, 2018

science

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018

Space

After discovery of Martian lake, astronaut Norishige Kanai dreams of space return

Jul 29, 2018