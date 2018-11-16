Indo-Asian News Service

Global software major Infosys on Thursday appointed its executive Vice-President Jayesh Sanghrajka as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from Saturday in place of outgoing CFO MD Ranganath.

"The Board of Directors at its meeting appointed Sangharajka as the interim CFO and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from November 17," said the city-based IT major in a statement here.

The Board is in the process of selecting the next CFO as Ranganath steps down on Friday.

"Sanghrajka has spent 13 years in the company over two stints and performed leadership roles in the finance division and even as Deputy CFO," said the statement.

Sanghrajka has over 20 years of experience in chartered accountancy.