InFocus has announced its latest smartphone called the Vision 3 Pro at a price tag of Rs 10,999, in India. The smartphone is an incremental update over the previously launched Vision 3 and it will start selling in India from 19 April onwards exclusively at Amazon India.

The Vision 3 Pro inherits the tall 18:9 aspect ratio display from its predecessor that measures 5.7-inches diagonally and packs in an HD+ resolution. The display is covered with a 2.5D curved edge screen.

In terms of specifications, the InFocus Vision 3 Pro features a MediaTek MT6750T chipset, which consists of 8 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.5 GHz. There's 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 128 GB using a micro-SD card. The phone will run Android 7.0 Nougat.

In the camera department the phone has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual-camera system. The main sensor has an aperture of f/2.0 along with PDAF. On the front, the phone has a 13 MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The fingerprint sensor sits at the back and device also features face recognition software, which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.5 seconds.

The InFocus Vision 3 Pro comes with a hybrid-SIM slot with 4G bands and VoLTE capability. Apart from that, the device has Bluetooth, micro-USB 2.0 port, Wi-Fi and GPS. The entire setup is powered by a massive 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can run for more than 22 days on standby.