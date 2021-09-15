FP Trending

Infinix has unveiled a new smartphone lineup called the Zero X series. It comprises three variants, the Zero X, Zero X Pro, and Zero X Neo, which include a Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor, 60X periscope moonshot camera, along with Infinix’s Galileo Algorithm Engine, for high-resolution moon-shot.

The Zero X Pro comes with a 108 MP OIS ultra-night Venti camera, 60X hybrid zoom and a 120° field of view (FOV), 8 MP ultra-wide and macro lens. The cameras are backed by Quad-LED flash and Infinix’s innovative Hybrid Image Stabilisation (including OIS+EIS) solution for better image quality. The Zero X comes with a 64 MP super-night camera lens with the same lenses as the Pro. Zero X Neo has a 48 MP super-night camera.

The Zero X Series has a 16 MP dual front flash and improved AI shooting technology for clear selfies. All the smartphones feature 960 FPS super slow-motion and 4K time-lapse for high-quality videos. They have a Dual-Chip gaming processor with MediaTek Intelligent Display chipset and MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The MediaTek Helio G95 processor enables a faster response between smartphone and the cell tower. It combines with an individual Intelligent Display chipset to create the Dual-Chip flagship gaming processor that boosts smartphone’s visual capabilities.

Zero X Pro and Zero X come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate. Zero X Neo comes with a 6.78-inch display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. All three of them have blue light eye comfort certification, accredited by TÜV Rheinland, for less eye fatigue.

The Zero X Pro and Zero X come with a 4,500 mAh battery and TÜV Rheinland safe fast-charge technology, which charges the device to 40 percent in just 15 minutes. The Zero X NEO has a 5,000 mAh battery with TÜV Rheinland 18 W Safe Fast-Charge Technology.

The smartphones have Infinix’s Write Booster feature to accelerate application and cache loading and reduce delay. The Smart PA and DTS technology enhance the amplitude and loudness of the audio. Infinix’s AI-driven Dar-Link 2.0 software improves the image stability, sensitivity of touch control and monitors the temperature while gaming. XOS 7.6 Software integrates applications such as the Phone Cloner, Game Zone, and Doc Correction.

The Zero X Pro will come in Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Tuscany Brown color variants. The Zero X will be available in Nebula Black and Starry Silver and the Zero X Neo will be available in Nebula Black, Starry Silver, and Bahamas Blue. Prices of smartphones may vary in different regions.

Infinix also released the XE Earbuds series alongside the smartphones. The XE20 Earbuds come with 60ms super-low latency, 10 mm high-efficiency composite diaphragm, and auto-pairing with a cell phone. The XE25 Earbuds include a graphene diaphragm, ENC noise cancellation, super low-latency, over 100 hours’ playback time, LCD, and more.