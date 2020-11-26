Thursday, November 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Infinix Zero 8i with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage to launch in India on 3 December

The smartphone might feature a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with a dual punch-hole design.


FP TrendingNov 26, 2020 18:33:40 IST

Infinix Zero 8i will launch in India on 3 December. The company took to Twitter to reveal the news. The company had earlier stated 2 December to be the launch date, but postponed it for a day, writing, "Get ready for the #InfinixZero8i loaded with whopping 8+128 GB storage. Launch date postponed from 2nd Dec to 3rd Dec. We regret for the inconvenience." According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Indian version of Infinix Zero 8i will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T which will be clubbed with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Infinix Zero 8i with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage to launch in India on 3 December

Infinix Zero 8i. Image: MySmartprice

The report adds that the smartphone will feature a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with a dual punch-hole design. The smartphone has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone has a diamond-shaped quad-camera setup with a 48 MP AI primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor along with Quad-LED Flash.

At front, the device houses a 16 MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It runs of Android 10 with XOS 7 skin.

The Infinix Zero 8i has a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood with 33W fast charge support which the company claims is capable of charging it to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

According to a report by GizmoChina, apart from the Zero 8i, the company is also expected to launch an Android TV as well as a SNOKOR Soundbar. However, the company has not revealed their launch dates yet. 

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Infinix Note 7

Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite with 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear cameras launched

Apr 06, 2020
Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite with 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear cameras launched
Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from Rs 4,999 onwards

Infinix Smart 2

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from Rs 4,999 onwards

Apr 16, 2019
Infinix Hot 7 Pro with 6 GB RAM to go on sale from 17 June on Flipkart for Rs 8,999

Infinix

Infinix Hot 7 Pro with 6 GB RAM to go on sale from 17 June on Flipkart for Rs 8,999

Jun 17, 2019
Infinix Hot 8 with 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale today on Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8 with 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale today on Flipkart

Sep 19, 2019
Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro to debut today at 12 pm in India: Here is all we know so far

Infinix Hot 9 series

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro to debut today at 12 pm in India: Here is all we know so far

May 29, 2020
Infinix Smart 4 with a 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at price of Rs 6,999

Infinix Smart 4

Infinix Smart 4 with a 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at price of Rs 6,999

Nov 04, 2020

science

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Astronomy

Christmas 2020 sky will see Jupiter and Saturn in a rare double planet alignment

Nov 26, 2020
Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Lunar Eclipse

Fourth, final lunar eclipse of 2020 on 30 Nov: When, where to watch the penumbral eclipse in India

Nov 26, 2020
Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Obelisk

Mysterious metal 'obelisk' in US desert draws wild UFO, conspiracy theories world over

Nov 25, 2020
Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020