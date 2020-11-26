FP Trending

Infinix Zero 8i will launch in India on 3 December. The company took to Twitter to reveal the news. The company had earlier stated 2 December to be the launch date, but postponed it for a day, writing, "Get ready for the #InfinixZero8i loaded with whopping 8+128 GB storage. Launch date postponed from 2nd Dec to 3rd Dec. We regret for the inconvenience." According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Indian version of Infinix Zero 8i will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T which will be clubbed with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Get ready for the #InfinixZero8i loaded with whopping 8+128 GB storage. Launch date postponed from 2nd Dec to 3rd Dec. We regret for the inconvenience.#ZeroSeHero#InfinixIndia#AbRuknaNahi pic.twitter.com/XR6ZOy7ujG — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) November 25, 2020

The report adds that the smartphone will feature a 6.85-inch full HD+ display with a dual punch-hole design. The smartphone has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

The smartphone has a diamond-shaped quad-camera setup with a 48 MP AI primary camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2 MP depth sensor along with Quad-LED Flash.

At front, the device houses a 16 MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It runs of Android 10 with XOS 7 skin.

The Infinix Zero 8i has a 4,500 mAh battery under the hood with 33W fast charge support which the company claims is capable of charging it to 70 percent in 30 minutes.

According to a report by GizmoChina, apart from the Zero 8i, the company is also expected to launch an Android TV as well as a SNOKOR Soundbar. However, the company has not revealed their launch dates yet.