FP Trending

Infinix has launched its new smartphone in India called the Infinix Smart 5. The handset will be available in four color options – Purple, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Aegean Blue. The Infinix Smart 5 is priced at Rs 7,199 and will be available via Flipkart from 18 February. The smartphone will be bundled with an additional Jio offer with benefits worth Rs 4,000. The benefits include 40 Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,000 (Voucher of RS 50 each on prepaid recharge of Rs 349) and partner brand coupons worth Rs 2,000.

The Smart 5 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ cinematic Drop Notch display and a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other display features include a 20:5:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 440 nits of brightness.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek’s Helio G25 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device is available in a single storage option of 2GB RAM and 32 GB storage that can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card. It houses a 6,000mAh battery that offers a standby time of more than 50 days and can deliver 53 hours of 4G talk time, 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 23 hours of web surfing, 155 hours of music playback, and 14 hours of gaming.

For photos and videos, the Smart 5 packs a 13 Megapixel AI dual rear camera setup with f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. The camera also supports slow-motion video recording. On the front is the 8 Megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

Other features of the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, 3 card slots (Dual nano-SIM + Micro SD), and Bluetooth 5.0.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost