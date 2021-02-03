Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
Infinix Smart 5 with a triple rear camera setup to launch in India on 11 February

Infinix Smart 5 is expected to house a large 6,000 mAh battery with 10 W fast charging.


FP TrendingFeb 03, 2021 13:39:08 IST

Infinix Mobile, the Hong Kong-based smartphone company is all set to launch a new smartphone in India this month. The phone is tipped to launch on 11 February and will be available exclusively via Flipkart. The Infinix Smart 5 will be a successor to the Smart 4 Plus. Additionally, Infinix tipped an image on Infinix India Twitter handle that suggests that the phone could have Smart series core features like a big battery and a big screen. The company has confirmed that Infinix Smart 5 will launch on 11 February in India.

Infinix Smart 5

With the launch happening soon, the company is expected to start promoting the phone through teaser images on the e-commerce website. The phone already had made its debut in Nigeria in August 2020.

Infinix Smart 5 expected specifications

According to the Nigeria variant, the Infinix Smart 5 will come with a 6.6-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with 720×1,600 pixels resolution. Powering the phone is an unspecified octa-core processor that will be paired with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It will run on Android 10 (Go Edition) out of the box and will include connectivity features like dual-band Wi-Fi ac, 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

For optics, the phone is said to come with a 13 MP primary camera paired with QVGA sensors, while the front would feature an 8 MP camera for selfies. The new Smart 5 would come with a few category-first features like Slow Motion video recording that allows users to capture and edit super slow-motion videos through its advanced camera interface. The device is said to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, as well as face, unlock features for security. It houses a large 6,000 mAh battery with 10 W fast charging that is said to offer 4-day battery life. The phone will get a gem-cut design and will feature DTS audio processing technology. It will be available in four color options of Morandi Green, 6 degree Purple, Aegean Blue, and Obsidian Black.

