Infinix Smart 5 debuted in India last week at a starting price of Rs 7,199. The highlights of the newly launched smartphone include a 6,000 mAh battery, a 6.82-inch HD+ cinematic Drop Notch display and its MediaTek’s Helio G25 octa-core processor. Infinix Smart 5 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will go on first sale today in India on Flipkart. The company has also announced a few sale offers for the buyers.

pricing, availability

The Infinix Smart 5 comes in one storage variant that is priced at Rs 7,199 and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.

It will go on first sale today on Flipkart. The smartphone will be bundled with an additional Jio offer with benefits worth Rs 4,000. The benefits include 40 Jio cashback vouchers worth Rs 2,000 (Voucher of RS 50 each on prepaid recharge of Rs 349) and partner brand coupons worth Rs 2,000.

Sale Tomorrow!

Are you ready to go Bigger, Better, Faster with 6000mAh Battery and massive 6.82 HD+ display? First sale tomorrow at just ₹7,199/ on Flipkart.

Link: https://t.co/sp1tBfazsA#InfinixSMART5 #SMART5 #AbRuknaNahi pic.twitter.com/eOJhCbS86z — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) February 17, 2021

Infinix Smart 5 comes in Purple, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black, and Aegean Blue colour variants.

Infinix Smart 5 specifications

The Smart 5 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ cinematic Drop Notch display and a 90.66 percent screen-to-body ratio. Other display features include a 20:5:9 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 440 nits of brightness.

Powering the phone is the MediaTek’s Helio G25 octa-core processor, clocked at 2.0Ghz. The device is available in a single storage option of 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage that can be expanded to 256 GB via microSD card. It houses a 6,000mAh battery that offers a standby time of more than 50 days and can deliver 53 hours of 4G talk time, 23 hours of nonstop video playback, 23 hours of web surfing, 155 hours of music playback, and 14 hours of gaming.

For photos and videos, the Smart 5 packs a 13 MP AI dual rear camera setup with f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. The camera also supports slow-motion video recording. On the front is the 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash.

Other features of the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, 3 card slots (Dual nano-SIM + Micro SD), and Bluetooth 5.0.